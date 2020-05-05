Home

Joyce Earlene Woody, 70, of Sallisaw died Monday, May 4, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by three daughters, Sheila Eppler, Tina Edwards and Amanda Adams; three sisters, Shirley Walker, Jeannie McKinney and Margie James; a brother, Buddy Brown; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 6, 2020
