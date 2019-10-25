Home

Joye Harrison Obituary
Joye L. Harrison, 75, of Muldrow died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Muldrow.
Private service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Fleming of Copeland, Kan.; three sons, Terryl and Tim Harrison, both of Muldrow, and Jeremy Harrison of Roland; three sisters, Leslie Luna of Cassville, Mo., Alice Cleves of Florida and Syvella Adkins of Edmond, Okla.; a brother, Donald Moore of Westville, Okla.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 26, 2019
