J.R. Hendricks
J.R. Hendricks, 74, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home. He was a commercial contractor, automobile insurance adjuster and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Hendricks; two sons, Cliff Dixon and wife Jolynn of Hartford and Jason Hendricks and wife Toni of Steubenville, Ohio; a daughter, Kathleen Albright and husband Richey of Sayre, Okla.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at his home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
