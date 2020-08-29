JS Collins
JS Collins, age 76, died Aug. 27, 2020, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. The family of Jess and Susie Collins welcomed the birth of JS on April 6, 1944, in Paden, Okla.
JS had four siblings, Robert, Edna, Bill and Baby Collins, who died at birth due to complications. His eldest brother, Robert, was killed in a plane crash when he was 36. He dedicated his life to serving his family and others. As a pastor, he counseled the grieving, prayed with widows, celebrated marriages and freely shared his faith with anyone who would listen.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Stella Collins; a son, Robert Collins; a daughter, Sheila Weindel; and six grandchildren, Steven, Jessica, Nicholas, David, Milan and little Alex.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Southpointe Church, 1101 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith, with reception to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home for anyone who wishes to see him one last time.
If JS were alive today, he would tell us that Jesus loves us and stands at the door of our hearts. Do not hesitate; no one is promised tomorrow.
