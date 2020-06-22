J.T. Quick
J.T. Quick
JT Quick, 89, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired dump truck operator from Sebastian County Road Department and a member of Echo Assembly of God Church.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Quick; two sons, Randy Eugene Quick of Greenwood and Steve Jay Quick of Huntington; a daughter, Sheila Grigg of Greenwood; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Clark's Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be Steve Aaron Quick, Scott E. Quick, Curtis Milligan, Greg Fore, Ronald Dooley and Kendall Hearron.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
