Juan Garcia
Juan Garcia, 61, of Fort Smith, passed away on March 25, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born in Michoacan, Mexico. He was a farmer and of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Esperanza Escobedo.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Maria Reyna Cruz; five children, Lovelia Garcia, Maria Elena Garcia, Gustavd Adolfo Garcia, Alondra Garcia and Andrea Garcia; his father, Juan Garcia; and 11 siblings, Lilia Paredes, Maria Montez, Paz Lopez, Sabid Garcia, Enrique Garcia, Fabian Garcia, Martin Garcia, Francisco Garcia, Isidro Garcia, Guillermina Pantoja and Guadalupe Guerrero.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 30 at Steephill Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4811 Kelly Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2020