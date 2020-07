Or Copy this URL to Share

Juan Orozco

Juan Orozco, 60, of Fort Smith died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the service.



