Juanita Brooks

Juanita (Callahan) Brooks, 94, of Sallisaw died Nov. 11, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda McKinney and Donna Kury; four sons, Rex, Jim, Eddie and Clifton Brooks; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



