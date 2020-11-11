1/
Juanita Brooks
Juanita (Callahan) Brooks, 94, of Sallisaw died Nov. 11, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda McKinney and Donna Kury; four sons, Rex, Jim, Eddie and Clifton Brooks; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
