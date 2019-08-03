|
|
Juanita Cooper
Juanita Cooper, age 77, was born Oct. 28, 1941, and passed away the morning of Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Chapel Ridge Health and Rehab in Fort Smith.
Juanita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jequetta and Mike and their daughter Erin Draggs; and her son, Bryan Cooper and his children, Abby, Kaleb and Cody; and two great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her extended family at Chapel Ridge Health and Rehab.
Memorial service is pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Chapel Ridge for their love and care during her nine years at the facility.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Chapel Ridge Health and Rehab Activities Department, 4623 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019