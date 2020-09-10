Juanita Mae Bailey
Juanita Mae Bailey, 85, of Witcherville passed away Sept. 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 13, 1935, in Fort Smith to Archie and Amanda (Ainsworth) West.
Nita's greatest pleasure was time spent with her family. She enjoyed the many family gatherings, where she loved to listen to her children and grandchildren's stories. Her great-grandchildren at her feet brought even more pleasure in her later life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Eugene Bailey; a brother, Robert West; and two sisters, Billie Jean Boydstun and Ellen McAfee.
She is survived by three children, Nina Jones and husband Michael and Michael Bailey and wife Karen, both of Witcherville, and Richard Bailey and Debra of Mansfield; nine grandchildren, Andrew Jones of San Diego, Luke Jones of Fort Smith, Eric Bailey and wife Tasha of Austin, Texas, Marcie Deer and husband Travis of Witcherville, Erica Culver and husband Heath of Huntington, Ryan Allen of Fort Smith and Michael Allen and wife Brittany and Matthew and Jonathon Bailey, both of Mansfield; and nine great-grandchildren, Dyllan Jones, Gemma Bailey, Nova Bailey, Slayton Deer, Lynley Deer, Ember Deer, Crixus Culver, Daisy Culver and Esme Allen.
Private graveside service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
