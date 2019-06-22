Home

DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
(918) 653-2222
Juanita Medley
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Lovings Baptist Church
Heavener, OK
Juanita Medley
Juanita Faye Medley, 87, of Springdale, formerly of Heavener, died Friday, June 21, 2019, in Springdale.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lovings Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Seaton and Jill Helbling; a son, Mike Medley; two sisters, Nadine Shupert and Chris Brown; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019
