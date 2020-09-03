1/1
Juanita Morgan
Juanita Hipp Morgan, 94, of Fort Smith, formerly of Prim, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. She was born May 12, 1926, to Emmitt and Edna Hipp. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, O.B. Morgan; three sisters; two brothers; and a daughter-in-law, Jayme Morgan.
She is survived by a son, Randy Morgan and wife Angie of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Alisa Cole and husband Tate of Greenwood and Christopher Morgan and wife Brooke of Fayetteville; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson Cole, Avery Cole, Seth Forde, Karlee Stonesifer and Hunter VanBrunt.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Shiloh Crossroads Cemetery in Higden. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial sontributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Arkansas, 210 N. Walton Ave., Suite 25, Bentonville, AR 72712.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
