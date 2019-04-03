|
|
Juanita Newman
Juanita Burris Newman, 90, of Rogers, formerly of Fort Smith, passed from this life March 30, 2019, in Rogers. She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Mexia, Texas, to the late Earle and Mable Rosco Burris. Juanita was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. To know Juanita was to love her and she lived her life to serve others.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, M.O. Newman; and her children: daughter, Vicki Kilcoyne, and sons, David and Mark Newman.
She is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2019