Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Newman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juanita Newman Obituary
Juanita Newman
Juanita Burris Newman, 90, of Rogers, formerly of Fort Smith, passed from this life March 30, 2019, in Rogers. She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Mexia, Texas, to the late Earle and Mable Rosco Burris. Juanita was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. To know Juanita was to love her and she lived her life to serve others.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, M.O. Newman; and her children: daughter, Vicki Kilcoyne, and sons, David and Mark Newman.
She is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now