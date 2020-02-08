|
|
|
Juanita Sevenstar
Juanita Sevenstar, 77, of Bellefonte, Okla., died Wednesday, Feb. 5 2020, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Bellefonte Baptist Church with burial at Bellefonte Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by four daughters, Katie Fourkiller, Bernice Hammer, Cheryl Garcie and Sharon Sevenstar; six sons, Marvin, Melvin, Nelson, Douglas, Columbus and Eric Sevenstar; three sisters, Louella Brown, Sally Pritchett and Callie Taylor; a brother, Rufus Pritchett; 25 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be after noon Sunday at her home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020