Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Sevenstar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Sevenstar

Send Flowers
Juanita Sevenstar Obituary
Juanita Sevenstar
Juanita Sevenstar, 77, of Bellefonte, Okla., died Wednesday, Feb. 5 2020, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Bellefonte Baptist Church with burial at Bellefonte Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by four daughters, Katie Fourkiller, Bernice Hammer, Cheryl Garcie and Sharon Sevenstar; six sons, Marvin, Melvin, Nelson, Douglas, Columbus and Eric Sevenstar; three sisters, Louella Brown, Sally Pritchett and Callie Taylor; a brother, Rufus Pritchett; 25 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be after noon Sunday at her home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -