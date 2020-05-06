|
|
Juanita Stokes
Juanita Mary Stokes passed away May, 4, 2020, at her home in Fort Smith. She was born June 18, 1937, in Clarksburg, W. Va.. She was a member of Hartford Assembly of God.
She is survived by three sons, Charles Stokes (Nanettee) of Aransas Pass, Texas, James Stokes (Debby) of Sallisaw and John Stokes of Nutter Fort, W. Va.; three sisters, Carol Flores of Waldron, Judy Butcher of Fort Smith and Brenda Freeman of Doddridge County, W. Va.; 11 grandchildren, Melissa Hammond, Aymee Woods, Tasha Stokes, Steven Stokes, Heather McCafferty, Shaylee Bates, Jason Bates, Rebecca Bates, December Lantze, Jessica Stokes and Nicholas Stokes; along with 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Hartford Memorial Park Cemetery in Hartford, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
Public viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. Highway 10, Greenwood.
Pallbearers will be Charles Stokes, James Stokes, John Stokes and Timmy Pruitt.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2020