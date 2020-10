Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Judith's life story with friends and family

Share Judith's life story with friends and family

Judith Box

Judith Box, 77, of Summerfield died Oct. 5, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Summerfield Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Earl; four daughters, Sheryle Williams, Charlene Judkins, Jean Fetters and Janice Loyd; four sons, John, James, Jerry and Jackie Box; 32 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store