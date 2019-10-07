|
Judith Fowler
Judith Lynn Fowler, 70, of Clarksville died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Russellville. She was born April 19, 1949, in Clarksville to Virgil and Helen Weishaupt Gean. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Billy Ray Fowler.
She is survived by three sons, David Lee Fowler of Clarksville, William Lance Fowler of Spiro and Allen Ray Fowler and wife Stacey of Hartman; a daughter, Renae Lynn Murphy and husband Johnnie of Hartman; three sisters, Virginia Lee Aljassani, Charlean Lucille Bates and Bobbie Ann Gean; two brothers, James Lyle Gean and Paul Henry Gean; 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Kalee, Kaycie, Brooke, Britt, Colby, Devehn, Khya, Braxton and Jaidyn; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Houston Cemetery in Alix with Brother Gaylen Williams officiating.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019