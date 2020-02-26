Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Hartford Assembly of God Church
Judith Hyre Obituary
Judith Hyre
Judith Ann Hyre, 73, of Hartford passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a retired secretary and school aide at Hazel Park School District and of the Assembly of God faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Hyre.
She is survived by two daughters, Tracey Smiley and husband Mike of Hazel Park, Mich., and Amy Minney and husband Tracy of Hartford.
Family-led memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Hartford Assembly of God Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020
