Judith Wright
Judith Janette Hartsfield Hubbard Wright, age 81, of Fort Smith passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Mansfield to the late Robert Wayne Hartsfield and Ethel Rebecca Black McInnes.
Judy worked many years at Gerber Products Co. and Colonial Bakery, while raising her children. After marrying her late husband, Glen Wright, she enjoyed many years of retirement — camping, sewing, crocheting and having fun with her friends and family. She loved the Lord and attending church with her many friends at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church.
In her earlier years, she attended First Free Will Baptist Church. Years ago, she enjoyed being with her friends at Oklahoma Order of the Eastern Star, Liberty Chapter No. 402, where she was Grand Worthy Matron. Most everyone called her Nana, and what she loved most in life was spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, who she loved very much and was so very proud of.
She always loved to be around people she loved and was seldom without words. Preceding her death, she shared with family that she was ready to be in a better place and loved everyone dearly. She couldn't wait to give everyone a big hug in her new home.
In addition to her biological father and her husband, she was preceded in death by her loving mother and daddy, Becky and Ralph McInnes, who were known as Meme and Papa to all the children. She was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Van H. Hubbard.
She is survived by three children and their spouses, Rebecca and Mark Macy of Kibler, John and Stacey Hubbard of Bentonville and Michelle and Steve Futter of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Deronda Taylor of Fort Smith and Joyce Hubbard of Alma; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
The family will visit with friends following the memorial service.
Memorials may be sent to Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church, 3130 E. Pointer Trail, Van Buren, AR 72956.
