Judy Abner

Judy AbnerJudy Abner, 71, of Alma passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Feb. 20, 1949, in Fort Smith to Buell and Wanda (Spoon) Walker. She was a homemaker.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry Abner; and a brother, Donnie Walker.Survivors include a son, Shawn Abner and wife Steffeny of Alma; a grandson, Tyler Abner and wife Lacey of Springdale; and two sisters, Barbara Pledger and husband Ken of Middleburg, Fla., and Connie Whitsett and husband David of Van Buren. She was beloved by several nieces and nephews.Viewing will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 19 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren.