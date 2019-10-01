Home

Judy Bain
Judy Bain, of Bentonville, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. She was born Feb. 8, 1925. Judy lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to seven children, a caring sister to four siblings, an amazing wife to her late husband Rex and a wonderful grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with those close to her.
Family will have a private service for immediate family only. All arrangements were made under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the online at or by calling (800) 272-3900. Together, we can end Alzheimer's.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019
