Judy Blodgett

Judy Ann Blodgett, 56, of Ratcliff died Aug. 10, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockyard Feed and Grain Restaurant at County Line Sale Barn. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary.

She is survived by a daughter, Jessica Thoennes; a son, Shawn Seay; her father, Jesse Johnson; two brothers, Dan and Curt Johnson; and eight grandchildren.



