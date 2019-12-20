Home

Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Judy Franklin


1948 - 2019
Judy Franklin Obituary
Judy Franklin
Judy L. Franklin, age 71, of Mena passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 11, 1948, in Santa Rosa, Calif., to Warren B. Bull and Ellen Bailey Bull. She was married to Billy Joe Franklin for 50 years. Judy's passion in life was car racing with her husband. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Franklin; a daughter, Michele Martindale of Mena; a grandchild, Kaitlyn Martindale; and a brother, Warren B. Bull of Fort Smith.
Mrs. Franklin was sent for cremation under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial in Judy's name to the .
Online obituary is available at www.beasleywoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 21, 2019
