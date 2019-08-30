|
Judy Graham
Judy Ann (Webster) Graham, 68, of Heavener died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Poteau.
Family-held memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Poteau. Arrangements were under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by a son, Bryan Davis; five sisters, Peggy Hill, Ruth Ross, Louise Mattox, Mary Evers and Pat Deramo; two brothers, Harvey Waddles and Vernon Webster; and four grandchildren.
Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 31, 2019