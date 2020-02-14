Home

Judy Griffith Obituary
Judy Griffith
Judy Ramona (Powell) Griffith, 70, of Sallisaw died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Mitchell Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by three sons, John Griffith of Sallisaw, Joshua Griffith of Salem, Ore., and Jeremy Griffith of Muldrow; two sisters, Virginia Smith of Sallisaw and Dorothy Glasco of Bakersfield, Calif.; a brother, Wayne Powell of Muldrow; and four grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020
