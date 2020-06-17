Judy Lee
Judy Lee
Judy May Lee, 74, of Paris died Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by a daughter, Lesa Teague; two sisters, Joy Carson and Virginia Beshoner; a brother, Rick Beshoner; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
