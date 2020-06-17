Or Copy this URL to Share

Judy Lee

Judy May Lee, 74, of Paris died Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

She is survived by a daughter, Lesa Teague; two sisters, Joy Carson and Virginia Beshoner; a brother, Rick Beshoner; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



