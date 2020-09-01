Judy Marley

Judy Marley, age 70, left this world on Aug. 1, 2020. She was a longtime nurse at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and gave the best care to everyone she had contact with. She not only cared for her patients, but anyone who needed help. She loved with her whole heart, but at the same time could set you straight with just one look.

Judy spent 47 years with Dennis Marley when he suddenly passed away. She found happiness again with Darel Marley, after his wife passed away of cancer.

She loved flower gardening and teaching her granddaughter and great-granddaughter how to bake. When she wasn't busy with those things, she could be found camping, fishing and traveling with Darel. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Mulberry. She found solace in knowing she had her name down on the exclusive list for heaven.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis; her parents, Lloyd "Bob" and Dorothy Perkins; and a brother, John Perkins.

She is survived by a sister, Debbie Worley of Muskogee, Okla.; three brothers, Bobby, Don and Billy Perkins; a daughter, Shelia Marley of Fort Smith; two sons, Randall Marley of Round Rock, Texas, and Gregory Marley of Booneville; three grandchildren, Mark Marley of northwest Arkansas, Tiffany Nance of Van Buren and June Marley of Round Rock; and eight great-grandchildren, Jenna, Koby, Kayd, Kyler, Jozzie, Juniper and Kreedance Nance, all of Van Buren, and Sylas Marley of northwest Arkansas.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, where she will be laid to rest next to Dennis, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



