Judy McDonald Obituary
Judy McDonald
Judy K. (Campbell) McDonald, who resided in Charleston, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Charleston. She was born March 11, 1944, in Paris to Cecil and Wynona (Dill) Campbell. She was 75 years old. Judy was a retired civil service clerk for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry McDonald; her parents; and two daughters, Paula Diane and Jennifer Leigh McDonald.
She is survived by two sons, Rusty McDonald and wife Jennifer and Joel McDonald and wife Deidra of Charleston; two brothers, Garry Campbell and wife Tina of Greenwood and Dale Campbell of Charleston; five grandchildren, Jeremy McDonald and wife Sara Beth, Andy McDonald and Nicole, Ryan McDonald and wife Tess, Shaun Barnett and husband Cody and Colton McDonald; and a great-grandchild, Luke Barnett.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Carl Schneider officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy McDonald, Andy McDonald, Ryan McDonald, Colton McDonald, Cody Barnett, Richie Rankin and Michel Rankin.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 30, 2019
