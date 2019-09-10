|
Judy Staggs
Judy Staggs, 72, passed away Sept. 9, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 30, 1946, in Tylertown, Miss., to Olson Stogner and Helen (Applewhite) Stogner. She received her bachelor's degree from Mississippi State College for Women and her master's degree from Southern Mississippi University. She was a retired teacher from Fort Smith Public Schools. Judy was a member of First United Methodist Church, Cornerstone Sunday school class, PEO Chapter AS and Naomi Circle.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. David Staggs; two daughters, Jenna Wertz and her husband Clayton of Dallas and Jamie Cregger of St. Louis; one son, Jody Staggs of Dallas; one brother, Chim Stogner of Tylertown; and five grandchildren, Truitt and Tucker Wertz and Carson, Everett and Riley Cregger.
Memorial service will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in the Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends following the service in the church narthex.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Narthex at First United Methodist Church.
Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Dr. David Phillips, Dr. David Nelson, Scott Waller, Ken Bell, Judge Jim Spears and Mike Boyd.
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or PEO Scholarships c/o Sandy Parker, 604 Wofford Lake Road, Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Published in Times Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019