Judy Striplin
1953 - 2020
Judy Striplin, 66, of Fort Smith passed away June 9, 2020. She was born Oct. 9, 1953, in Fort Smith to Bill Cook Jr. and Fannie Mae Tucker Cook.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Odie June Striplin.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Michelle Striplin of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Cheyenne Striplin, Blake and Cory Bradshaw, Rylan, Raeya, Matthew and Brandon Striplin and Kevin Johnson; a great-grandson, Axton Ferris; two sisters, Linda Bishop of Nicut and Janice Duncan of Alma; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family-hosted celebration of Judy's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at 1710A Osage Street in Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
