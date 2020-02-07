Home

More Obituaries for Judy Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Wallace


1948 - 2020
Judy Wallace Obituary
Judy Wallace
Judy Wallace, 71, of Hackett passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was a bookkeeper for Rick's Refuge and Yeager Hardware and a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Zollie and Mary Altes; and a brother, Steve Altes.
She is survived by her husband, Wendell Wallace of the home; four sons, Danny McCaslin and wife Sonya of Greenwood, Brandon McCaslin and wife Tiffany of Gallatin, Texas, Justin Wallace and wife Amber of Fort Worth, Texas, and Kevin Wallace and wife Reneé of Cedarville, Colo.; a daughter, Laura Slavens of Fort Smith; a sister, Susie McFarland and husband Roy of Hutchinson, Kan.; and five grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020
