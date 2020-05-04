Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Wasson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Wasson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Wasson Obituary
Judy Wasson
Judy Ann Wasson, 76, of Greenwood died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home. She was a retired licensed practical nurse from St. Edward Mercy Medical Center and a member of New Bethel Assembly of God Church in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, David Wasson; two sons, Jeff Wasson of Fort Smith and Rod Wasson of Van Buren; a daughter, Kimberly Shipley of Greenwood; a brother, Wiley Echols of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6 at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Wasson, Kotter Fraley, Jeffery Wasson, Scott Shipley, Logan Shipley and Tim Gray.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -