Judy Wasson
Judy Ann Wasson, 76, of Greenwood died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home. She was a retired licensed practical nurse from St. Edward Mercy Medical Center and a member of New Bethel Assembly of God Church in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, David Wasson; two sons, Jeff Wasson of Fort Smith and Rod Wasson of Van Buren; a daughter, Kimberly Shipley of Greenwood; a brother, Wiley Echols of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6 at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Wasson, Kotter Fraley, Jeffery Wasson, Scott Shipley, Logan Shipley and Tim Gray.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020