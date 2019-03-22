Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Bokoshe Cemetery
Bokoshe, AR
View Map
Judy Weaver Obituary
Judy Weaver
Judy C. Weaver, 74, of Cameron passed away March 20, 2019. She was born Feb. 14, 1945, to Claude Boyles and Mary May Taylor Boyles. Judy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was kind and loving to all that knew her. She will missed by family, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Irwin; and brother, Donald Boyles.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank Weaver Sr.; one daughter, Angela Graham (Michael) of Poteau; one son, Frank Weaver Jr. (Dorothy) of Pocola; a brother, Ronald Boyles of Vian; two grandchildren, Amber Barcheers (Cody) of Poteau and Christina Graham of Lubbock, Texas; and five great-grandchildren, Weston, Lexi, Calie, Zyer and Connor.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 23, 2019
