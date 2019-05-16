Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
James Fork Baptist Church
Mansfield, AR
Julia Christine Barnes, 84, of Bakersfield, Calif, formerly of Mansfield, passed away Monday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Bakersfield. She was born in Austin, Texas, on May 30, 1934. She worked as a supervisor at a government packaging company for over 30 years, until she retired in 2000. She was a kind-hearted woman and a loving, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. First and foremost, she treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She made friends everywhere she went and became a mother-figure to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ruby Given; one son, Ronald Barnes; three sisters, Anna Jane Ray, Alene Glass and Evelyn White; and the love of her life, Charles "Jeeker" Barnes.
She is survived by her two sons, Donald Barnes of Peoria, Ariz., and Gary Wayne Barnes of Bakersfield; two daughters, Pamela "Susie" Miller of Bakersfield and Judy Bekhdoud of Fresno, Calif.; six grandchildren, Grace Barnes, Andrew Barnes, Brian Barnes, Alissar Bekhdoud, Jamal Medina and Christopher Barnes; two sons-in-law; two daughters-in-law; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at James Fork Baptist Church in Mansfield. Catered luncheon will immediately follow with interment at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019
