|
|
June Ellis
Beloved June Baughman Ellis, PhD., born June 17, 1921, in Portland, Ind., and a longtime resident of Fort Smith, died Nov. 27, 2019, in Dallas at the age of 98. An intensely inquisitive, intelligent and creative person in her prime, June died after struggling 15 years with dementia/Alzheimer's disease.
Outside of her family, June's greatest loves were her work, traveling, Tulane University, bridge and a good mystery book. Professionally, June was best known for her private practice in counseling in Fort Smith. Other highlights include her years teaching at her beloved Tulane University, countless workshops in Sweden over a 10-year period and the many friendships developed there, her summer at Anna Freud's training clinic in Manchester, England, teaching in India, working with psychiatrist Cyril Phillips at the Louisiana State Mental Hospital and helping open the first public library in Centreville, Miss. June was the Outstanding Alumna from Tulane School of Social Work in 1984.
June was a graduate of Martha Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va., and Tulane University in New Orleans. After college and before furthering her education, June was a fingerprint analyst for the FBI during and after World War II in Washington, D.C., and Long Beach, Calif. June also briefly taught English in Warren, where she went to high school.
June's initiative was boundless. She was smart, creative, ambitious and strong-willed, but at her core she was a gracious, charming Southerner who loved entertaining and good food. She cared deeply for others and helping them reach their potential. Her reservoir of these traits was deep; even as her dementia set in, there was still so much fire and spirit left to enjoy as she gradually declined. In a struggle, there was no one you would want more on your side; however, this trait also made her a formidable opponent.
June is survived by her son, Ken Ellis and his wife Betsy; her daughter, Reyn Longino and her husband Joe; her sister, Betty Wells; two grandchildren, Katie Ellis and Lee Longino; a great-grandson, Kaleb Ellis; two stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
June was buried at her family plot with her parents in Warren on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Services were under the direction of Frazer's Funeral Home in Warren.
Active pallbearers were Butch Selig, Johnny Smith, Don Davis, Mike Perkins, Jim Davis and Lee Longino. Presiding was the Rev. Bubba Smith.
A celebration of life is planned in Dallas at a date soon to be determined.
Because June's friends were spread out over such a broad area, the family especially appreciates your condolences and special memories of June shared via Frazer's Funeral Home website at www.frazerfuneralhome.com (click on obituaries and then June's name) or with cards or letters sent to Ken or Reyn in care of Frazer's Funeral Home, P.O. Box 751, Warren, AR 71671.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019