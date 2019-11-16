|
|
June Horton
June Barker Hawkins Horton, 84, of Greenwood passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Pink Bud Nursing Home. June Barker was born Jan. 22, 1935. She was the first of seven children born to the late Mildred Simkins and Loyd Lone Barker. She was married to the late Aaron B. Hawkins on Jan. 20, 1951; they were married 47 years. They had three children, Eddie, Donna and Carol. June received her bachelor of education degree from the University of Arkansas in 1970 and went on to also receive her master's degree in education. She taught history and psychology at Springdale and Waldron High Schools for 20 years. June and Aaron returned to Scott County in 1984 and relocated to Greenwood in 1996 to be near their children and grandchildren. She lost her husband in 1998, but continued making a life for herself in Greenwood. In 2008, she married the late Otis Horton, who made her very happy until his passing four years later.
If you knew June, you will remember her kind heart, quiet resolve and absolute devotion to Jesus Christ. Depending on what stage of life you met her, you may remember how she led her husband to his college classes every day and dictated his notes after he had become blind in his early 20s and how she championed his success and refused to allow his blindness to be a disability to his future, all while attaining her own bachelor's and master's degrees; you may remember her stunning ability to recall Bible verses, historical events, dates and their application to or impact on today's society; you may also remember her as a fixture in the early Sunday service at First Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a doting mother and grandmother, steadfast wife, prudent big sister, devout Sunday school teacher, dedicated high school teacher and amazing friend.
June was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Aaron B Hawkins; her second husband, Otis Horton; two brothers, Loyd Barker and Mack Barker; and a sister, Rose Ann Isham.
She is survived by a son, Eddie Hawkins and wife Andrea of Greenwood; two daughters, Donna Rogers and husband David of Ellenton, Florida, and Carol Whitson and husband Donnie of Greenwood; two stepdaughters, Lena Thomas and husband John of Greenwood and Reba Collinsworth of Commerce, Texas; six grandchildren, Josh Whitson (Megan), Sarah Brownfield (Brody), Hannah Kuzlo (Przemek), Michael Hawkins, Erin Hawkins and Sam Rogers (Alexis); three stepgrandchildren, Zack Thomas (Ariane), Jack Thomas and Amy Moore; six great-grandchildren, Hayes, Lettie, Ella Beth, Lucas, Theo and Anya; two stepgreat-granddaughters, Serenity and Destiny; a sister, Patsy Slagle (Bill) of Boles; two brothers, Billy Wayne Barker of Boles and Robin Barker (Brenda) of Waldron; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Greenwood, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home. June will be interred alongside her late husband, Aaron, at Buffalo Cemetery in Boles.
Visitation and viewing will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Greenwood.
Donations may be made to Buffalo Cemetery, 11089 U.S. 71 South, Boles, AR 72926.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 17, 2019