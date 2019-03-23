Home

June Pelham
June Pelham Obituary
June Pelham
June Stallings Pelham, 91, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a retired bookkeeper for Wortz Biscuit Co.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Stroud Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
She is survived by one son, Dwight Pelham of Hackett; one brother, Delbert Stallings of Greenwood; three sisters, Darl Dean Kulmaczewski of Greenwood, Joyce Russell of Greenwood and Becky Trotter of Hackett.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2019
