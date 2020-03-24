|
Junior Fields
Mr. Junior Fields was born to John Henry and Pearly Fields on Feb. 7, 1927, in Marvell, where he grew up as one of seven children. He relocated with his family from Marvell to Fort Smith in 1936. He was married to Amelia Norwood in 1957, who preceded him in death in 2017; their marriage produced three children. They moved to Las Cruces, N.M., in 1960, where he was employed at White Sands Missile Range. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army from 1945-47 as part of the post-war occupation forces. He became a member of Ninth Street Church of Christ, where he was an active and faithful member until his health began to fail.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty Fields-Brutus of Fayetteville; two sons, Robert Lee Fields of Virginia Beach, Va., and Allen Ray Fields of Fayetteville; two stepsons, Melvin Fields of Fort Smith and Marcus Fields of east Arkansas; four grandchildren, Taurean Fields of Virginia Beach, Donavon Brutus of San Francisco, Adam Fields of Fayetteville and Julian Fields of Chicago; a great-grandchild, Andre Johnson of Virginia Beach; his extended family at the Veterans Home in Fayetteville; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives; and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 25, 2020