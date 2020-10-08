J.W. Jones

J.W. "Jim" Jones, 87, of Muldrow died Oct. 6, 2020.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Church of the Nazarene in Muldrow with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

He is survived by two daughters, Connie Riddle and Charlotte Jones; two sons, Stephen and Gregory Jones; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



