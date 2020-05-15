|
|
JW Spence
JW Spence was called home to be with the Lord and the love of his life, Peggy, on April 18, 2020. He was born April 8, 1938, in Clarksville to Walter and Myrtle Spence. JW and Peggy met in second grade and were married for 34 years. He later married Mildred Spence on Nov. 21, 1992. She passed this life on May 3, 2013. He was a vehicle mechanic for many years, a Freemason since 1971, worked at the sheriff's office in the mid-70s and later worked on computers. He enjoyed CB and ham radios; his call sign was "Lumber Jack." He was well-established and very much a family man. Most of all, he was a husband, father, uncle and friend, and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gene Spence, James Spence and Wayne Spence; a sister, Ruby Parks and husband Jess Parks; and a son-in-law, Tommy Freeman.
JW is survived by two sons, Johnny Spence and partner Anna Marie Flores of Fayetteville and David Matlock and wife Kathy; three daughters, Vickie Spence and partner Erik N. of Fayetteville, Kathy Metcalf and husband Hank and their daughter Candace and husband Mitchell and Deborah Freeman; six grandchildren, Randy and Michael Butler, Aaron and wife Samantha Spence of Fayetteville, Kiaya Luper and partner Seth Mulson of Van Buren, Taylor Spence and a great grandchild, Dylan Folsom and partner Shalynn Morrison, both of Fort Smith; two very special nieces who were like daughters of his own, Marcia White Spence and Pam Spence, both of Fort Smith; and his dear and great family members, Mona Casey and son Jeremy Casey and Ronnie and wife Shirley Barber of Fort Smith.
Private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Peggy.
Published in Times Record on May 16, 2020