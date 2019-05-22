Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
J.W. White
J.W. "Dub" White, 89, of Muldrow, passed away May 21, 2019, in Roland at Sequoyah East Nursing Center. He was born May 5, 1930, in Dover to the late Roy Melvin and Francis (Sayer) White. He was a truck driver and retired from Universal Packaging. He loved fishing, camping and riding four wheelers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Oma Fay White; four brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by sons, Stephen White (Sue) of Greenwood, David White (Molly) of Vian, Douglas White (Chris) of Muldrow, Jimmy White (Duronda) of Muldrow and Larry White (Linda) of Muldrow; daughter, Teresa Wheeler of Fayetteville; sister, Anna Ogdon (Eddie) of Muldrow; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by Ed Reece will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2019
