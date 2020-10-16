Kaelin Magness
Kaelin Cole Magness, infant son of Katie Magness of Mountainburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was born May 29, 2020, in Fort Smith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Laykinn Ruth of the home; his grandparents, Melinda and Justin Roop of Mountainburg, Kenneth and Sherry Magness of Mississippi and Genelle and John Ruth of Fort Smith; and his great-grandparents, Tommy and Kandee Magness of Ennis, Texas, and Tim Aldridge of Charleston.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
