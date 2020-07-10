1/1
Kalie Coughran
1996 - 2020

Kalie Coughran
Kalie Jo Coughran, 24, of Cedarville passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 1996, in Fort Smith. She was an amazing spirit.
She is survived by a son, Blade Vest of the home; her parents, Steve and Marilyn Coughran of the home; two brothers, Derek Coughran of Long and Scotty Coughran of Pennsylvania; and her boyfriend, Zack Vest of Muldrow.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
