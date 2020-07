Kalie CoughranKalie Jo Coughran, 24, of Cedarville passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 1996, in Fort Smith. She was an amazing spirit.She is survived by a son, Blade Vest of the home; her parents, Steve and Marilyn Coughran of the home; two brothers, Derek Coughran of Long and Scotty Coughran of Pennsylvania; and her boyfriend, Zack Vest of Muldrow.No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com