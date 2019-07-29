|
Kamryn Scrimsher
Kamryn Lorain Scrimsher, 21, of Sallisaw died July 26, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by parents, Theresa and Tommy Scrimsher of Sallisaw; two brothers, Joshua and Austin Scrimsher, both of Sallisaw; and her grandparents, Barbara and David Scrimsher of Sallisaw and Debra and Charles Hampton of Gore.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 30, 2019