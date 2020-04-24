|
Karen Davis
Karen Lynn Bradberry Davis, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 49.
Karen was born Oct. 26, 1970, in Little Rock to Floyd and Judy Bradberry. She grew up in Fort Smith and graduated from Southside High School in 1989. She attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. In 1993, she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She received her Master of Arts degree from Arkansas Tech University. She taught advanced placement literature and composition at Southside High School for 14 years. She served as department chair for the English department for six years, was the AP coordinator for one year and was a reader and table reader for the College Board Advanced Placement Language and Composition exam.
Karen was a sustaining member of the Fort Smith Junior League and served as president of the Fort Smith Area Tri-Delta Alum group. In her spare time, Karen enjoyed reading and traveling. She adored spending time with her family and friends.
Karen is survived by her parents, Floyd and Judy Bradberry of Fort Smith; a sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Matt Cunningham of DeWitt; and a niece and nephew, Anna and Sean Cunningham, both of DeWitt.
Private funeral services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020