Karen Fredrickson
Karen "Jeannie" Jean Fredrickson, 76, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born June 4, 1942, in Fort Smith to the late Robert and Mary Lou Reece.
In addition to her birth parents, she was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Arnold and Jean Stratton; and a grandmother, Ethel J. Montgomery.
She is survived by two sisters, Monte Wiley of Van Buren and Rita Young of Ozark; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Stratton of China Spring, Texas, and Roger Stratton of Solgohachia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 27, 2019