Karen Johnson
Karen Johnson, 36, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her home. She was a certified nursing assistant at Alma Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Survivors include her husband, James Rensberger of the home; a daughter, Crystal Burch of Fort Smith; two sons, J.J. and Jacob Rensberger, both of Alma; her parents, Charles and Roberta (Long) Johnson of Canyon, Texas; a sister, Bobbie Baca of Tyler, Texas; two brothers, Richard Johnson of Amarillo, Texas, and Rick Craven of Stillwater, Okla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 28, 2019