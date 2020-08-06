Karen Kelley
Karen Lynn Kelley, 63, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 3, 2020. She was born June 24, 1957, in Sacramento, Calif., to Bill Kelley and JoAnn Denton Kelley. Karen enjoyed shopping, being around animals and scaring her family for fun.
Survivors include three children, Ledema Kelley of Fort Smith, James Kelley and wife Jennifer of Alma and William Kelley and wife Jessica of Bend, Ore.; 16 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Family-held memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
