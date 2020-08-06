1/1
Karen Kelley
1957 - 2020
Karen Lynn Kelley, 63, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 3, 2020. She was born June 24, 1957, in Sacramento, Calif., to Bill Kelley and JoAnn Denton Kelley. Karen enjoyed shopping, being around animals and scaring her family for fun.
Survivors include three children, Ledema Kelley of Fort Smith, James Kelley and wife Jennifer of Alma and William Kelley and wife Jessica of Bend, Ore.; 16 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Family-held memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
