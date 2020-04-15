|
|
Karen McAteer
Karen Lee McAteer, who resided in Fort Smith, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home. She was born June 5, 1947, in Los Angeles County, Calif., to the late Eugene Bradley and Katherine (Holloway) Bradley. She was 72 years old.
Karen often reminisced about dance recitals overseen by her doting mother, Kay, and enjoyed sharing the practical mechanical knowledge learned from her rugged ironworker father, Gene. Karen spoke wistfully of her time as a teenage Navy spouse overseas, where she survived a cyclone and gave birth to her first child, Anna. Karen treasured her time as a small business owner and was proud her son, Danny, who followed in her footsteps and developed his own small business. Karen cherished the change of seasons and was in awe of nature. She preferred to spend time on what she considered the important things in life — her rescue animals, her family and friends and her weekends at the beach or in the mountains. Karen's giving nature extended beyond her meaningful work in Alzheimer's facilities and her benevolence with abandoned animals. Her selfless manner endeared her to all. After living happily in California most of her life, Karen enjoyed her final years in the Oklahoma and Arkansas countryside.
Karen is survived by her husband of 18 years, Patrick J. McAteer; two children, Danny Norton and Anna Norton, both of Riverside, Calif.; and three grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St. Fort Smith, (479) 434-3901.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com; or Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services new Facebook page.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2020