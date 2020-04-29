|
Karen Money
Karen Lee Money, 67, of Sallisaw passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Fayetteville. She was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Sallisaw to Arthur Y. and Lela Mae (Jackson) Blackburn. Karen taught school for 38 years, starting at Bellefonte, then Brushy, Marble City and Greasy Schools before retiring. She loved teaching and always looked forward to the new school year. Karen was a strong Christian who served the Lord in children's ministry and was a member of Hanson Baptist Church in Sallisaw for over 20 years. She most recently attended Temple Baptist Church in Springdale and First Baptist Church in Bentonville. She enjoyed baking, reading, sewing and bowling. Above everything, Karen loved her daughters and granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth Blackburn; and an infant sister, Anna Marie Blackburn.
Karen is survived by two daughters, Terra Parker and husband Brandon of Bentonville and Laura Money of Springdale; five granddaughters, Ava Parker, Lyla Parker, Elise Parker, Violet Parker and Kaia Money; a sister, Betty McCaslin and husband Dan of Shady Point; two brothers, Richard Blackburn and wife Evelyn and George Blackburn and wife Marty, both of Sallisaw; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Graveside service was held Wednesday, April 29 at Sallisaw City Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2020